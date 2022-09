MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was sent to the hospital Saturday night after a wreck in the Raleigh neighborhood.

Police arrived around 7 p.m. and found a one-vehicle crash on Raleigh Lagrange and Beverly Hill. A 34-year-old man was transported to from Methodist to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said this is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.