MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was left in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning in southwest Memphis that neighbors suspect was the result of a “botched robbery.”

The victim was rushed to a fire station along South Third Street after a shooting on Moccasin Drive, and the gunman rushed away from the scene before detectives arrived.

Neighbors say the home where the shooting took place was being renovated with no one living there. They are under the impression the gunman shot the victim, who is believed to have been working on the house, during a robbery.

Since January, within a half-mile radius, police responded to 63 calls for assaults, robberies, weapons, and homicides.

WREG is still working to get more details, including who police are looking for in connection to the attack.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.