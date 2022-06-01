This page has been updated to reflect the correct location. Police originally reported that this shooting occurred on Kansas Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was left injured after a shooting on Walnut Grove overnight.

Police say a man was shot at an intersection on Walnut Grove and Tillman Street just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

