MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of South Highland near the Highland Row Apartments on Monday and found a man suffering from a gunshot in critical condition.



MPD said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.



No suspect information is available at this time. MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or submit a tip online.

