MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

Police initially said the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.