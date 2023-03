MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured in a shooting in Soulsville Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Woodward Street just after 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

No suspect information has been released. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.