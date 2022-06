MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Nutbush Friday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Tennyson Cove at 8:42 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.