MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday.

Police responded to a shots fired call on the 1700 block of Brookins shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

No suspect information has been provided at this time, but MPD is now investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.