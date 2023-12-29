MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a house fire in Midtown on Friday morning, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

MFD says they responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Tutwiler Avenue near North Evergreen Street where a man was found suffering from burn wounds.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is still an active scene. MFD says to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.