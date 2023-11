MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured after a crash in the airport area Tuesday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Winchester Road at 7:14 p.m.

A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say a woman was also transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate the cause of the crash and clear the scene.