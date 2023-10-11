MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after police say he shot himself after he was tased by an officer in Hickory Hill Wednesday.

According to Memphis Police, around 10:39 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 6300 block of Winchester Road, but when they arrived, they saw the man was in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Winchester.

Police say preliminary information indicates that as the officer attempted to continue his investigation and de-escalate the situation, he deployed his taser. However, MPD did not say exactly what the situation was.

The man then fired a shot from a gun concealed in his jacket, striking himself. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD says no officer fired a gun at the scene, and the incident is under investigation.