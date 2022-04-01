MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of raping a young girl, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

In October of 2016, a Memphis mother reported to police that Gregory Hickman, 29, raped her 11-year-old daughter, according to crime documents.

The mother testified in court that she noticed her daughter’s stomach felt hard and that’s when the girl stated that Hickman raped her earlier that year.

The girl told police that Hickman was walking her home from a nearby store when he asked her to take a shortcut off of Crump and Mississippi. Hickman was known to be a family friend at the time.

Police said once they got behind a church, Hickman raped the girl and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

After the young girl gave birth, a DNA test proved Hickman to be the father.

Hickman was booked into the Shelby County Jail in December of 2016.

On Friday, a jury took less than 20 minutes to find Hickman guilty of rape of a child.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12.