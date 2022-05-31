MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been convicted of murder after shooting a woman in the head, back and leg in 2019 because she disrespected him.

The shooting happened on June 14, 2019, according to the DA’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old Corrisha Teal, was unloading her possessions into her new apartment on Birch Lake Drive while two other female relatives helped her.

Witnesses said Craft, who also lived in the apartment complex, approached the group and looked at them without saying anything.

The DA said the victim said something to Craft and began to walk away. Craft, 37, then pulled out a gun and shot her four times.

Craft then pointed his gun at three others, took a handgun from Teal’s waist, and fled the scene. Craft called 911 later and told police he killed the victim in self-defense because she had disrespected him in front of others.

Teal was taken to the hospital for treatment but did not survive her injuries.

Craft has been convicted on three felony counts of aggravated assault and second-degree murder.

He is currently being held at Shelby County Jail East and is expected to be sentenced in July 2022.