MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Friday in a 2017 robbery and shooting that left one man dead and his father injured, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Shundarious Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts of especially aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Narquese White, 26, was also developed as a suspect but he was acquitted on all counts.

According to the DA’s office, on July 18, 2017, when two men went to a home in the 1400 block of Wilson Street in South Memphis to steal marijuana and cash from 21-year-old Dontavious Craigen.

Craigen was shot multiple times and collapsed in the driveway where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His father was also shot multiple times in both hands, his arm, and his leg when tried to intervene.

Craigen’s girlfriend and two children were also at home but were not injured.

The DA’s office said his girlfriend recorded an account of the shooting before she later died from Covid-19. The recording was played in court during the trial.