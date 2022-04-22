MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Thursday of firing at a crowd in a club parking lot and killing another club patron in 2019, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced.

A Criminal Court jury convicted 24-year-old Cederick Ivory of first-degree murder, which carries a sentences of life in prison.

On the night of December 11, 2019, an argument began inside the James Lounge in the 3100 block of Summer Avenue and spilled out into the parking lot where a large crowd had gathered.

Witnesses said Ivory began firing multiple rounds from a “chopper”, sending those in the crowd running for cover between parked cars. Among them was Anthony William Travis, 27.

Travis was struck in the side of his chest as he was running for safety. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the DA’s office, the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Ivory is due back in court on May 24.