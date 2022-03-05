MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It took just 10 minutes of deliberation for a jury to find a man guilty Friday in a woman’s rape and kidnapping from her Frayser home in 2017, Shelby County prosecutors said.

Michael M. Cook Jr. was convicted on one count of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. He is in custody and will be sentenced next month.

According to the office of Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, the woman testified that Cook abducted her in the driveway of her home around 6 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2017, showing her a gun on his hip and forcing her to accompany him to a nearby vacant house.

He raped her there and kept the condom that he used, putting it in his pocket. He then told her to count to 200 before she moved, or that he would come back and kill her.

Hours after the rape, police recovered a stolen car a block from the defendant’s home. Inside the car they found items the victim had described her rapist wearing, including a black ski mask, a black thermal hoodie and black jeans.

The condom also was found in the car, and testing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab showed a positive match for both the victim’s and the defendant’s DNA on the condom.