MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keedrin Coppage, 25, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times and leaving her body at the corner of a Memphis intersection, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened in January 2020. A press release states Coppage became angry and aggressive when his ex-girlfriend tried to end their relationship. Investigators also said he was arrested several times for threatening, assaulting and kidnapping the victim.

The kidnapping incident happened in December 2019 outside of the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar Avenue as the victim was going to seek a protection order, according to the press release.

On Jan. 2, 2020 around 11:30 a.m., witnesses told police they saw Coppage pull to the curb at Jackson Avenue and Maple Drive and remove his ex-girlfriend’s body from the trunk of her car. Police said Coppage placed the victim’s body near the stop sign before driving away.

Officers later obtained video footage that confirmed witness accounts.

The medical examiner reported that the victim was stabbed 38 times.

Coppage was arrested the next day and admitted to placing her body at the intersection and discarding the clothes he was wearing during the crime.

According to police, Coppage had warrants for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and theft of property during the time of the murder.

Coppage was also convicted of tampering with evidence and will be sentenced at a later date for the charge.