MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh has been convicted in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.



The DA’s Office said Deuterondus Anderson, 37, has been sentenced to 56 years in prison after shooting his girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die.

Anderson has been convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – all to be served consecutively.

The victim managed to survive and testified against Anderson, describing how debilitating the injuries were and how it impacts interacting with her children.

The shooting happened on February 20, 2016 around 10:30 p.m. as the victim was returning to her Raleigh apartment. Witnesses describe a loud argument followed by gunshots.



According to records, the victim was shot in the face and unable to speak for months. In addition, the baby she was carrying was stillborn.



However, she and others were able to identify Anderson as the shooter. Anderson was arrested two months later.



Anderson is facing additional charges related to allegedly soliciting and conspiring from jail to pay to have his former girlfriend and witness killed to prevent them from testifying.

Anderson is still in custody with a $1,500,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for May 3.