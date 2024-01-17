MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in the leg twice when he tried to confront several men who were stealing his wife’s car, Memphis Police say.

At around 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an incident in the 3200 block of Royal Knight Drive in Fox Meadows.

A woman told MPD she was asleep in her room when the sound of her neighbor’s car alarm woke her up. She checked her cameras and saw four men pushing her Infiniti to the driveway of the apartment complex in the snow.

She told her husband, and he asked her and their grandchildren go into the back room while he confronted the men.

When he opened the door, they fired shots at him, striking him twice in the left leg. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The police report does not make clear whether or not the suspects got away with the car.