MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An armed suspect who claimed to be a bounty hunter is on the run in Tipton County while deputies investigate a shooting near the Dunlap Orphanage area Monday.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Wright Road and Mt. Carmel.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect flagged the victim down claiming he was a bounty hunter and that he was stranded. That’s when the suspect attempted to rob the victim, shooting them in the process.

Sheriff Beasley said the suspect may also be responsible for recent armed robberies in the Collierville-Arlington Road area in Shelby County, using a ballistic vest and badge claiming to be a bounty hunter in some of the incidents.

The suspect is described as a man wearing dark clothing driving a dark, possibly black, colored car.

Residents are being asked to stay alert, be cautious, and avoid stopping for stranded motorists in the area. If you see suspicious activity or know anything, call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-4300 or 911.