MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was booked into jail Wednesday, more than a year after police say he killed a man in a wreck while speeding through the Cooper-Young neighborhood.

Shundario Sharp, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide (reckless driving) and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, in addition to driving without a license or insurance. He is jailed on $90,000 bond.

According to police reports, Sharp was driving 62 mph in a 35 mph zone on Cooper Street on the afternoon of May 9, 2022 when he crashed into a vehicle that was turning left onto Elzey Street.

The crash critically injured 49-year-old James Marion, a passenger in the car that was struck. Marion died in a hospital a few days later.

The impact sent the car careening into a building at 806 Cooper.

The 2022 wreck sent a car into a building on Cooper Street.

An officer saw Sharp speeding north on Cooper just before the wreck, and another officer spotted him running away from the scene as officers arrived, according to police. He was taken into custody minutes later.

Jail and court records show Sharp also faces several charges from 2022 involving burglary of vehicles. He has a court date set for Friday.