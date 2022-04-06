MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after multiple people were shot outside an apartment complex in Parkway Village.



Gilberto Morales Flores has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and using a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.



Police responded to a shooting around midnight on August 21, 2021 at the 4600 block of Oak Forest Way. Officers arrived on the scene and found three people had been shot.



One man was shot in the chest and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Another man was shot in the face and transported to Regional One in critical condition. A third man was shot in the shin and transported to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition.



A witness on the scene advised officers that Flores was the one responsible for the shooting. Several hours later, the third victim came to the Mt. Moriah precinct and told investigators he was shot by Flores.



Gilberto Morales Flores is being held on a $550,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for April 7.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction