MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee charged a man with multiple crimes after they say he shot up a house, stole a mini-bike and dragged an officer several feet as he tried to speed away.

Covington Police say it all started when officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Broadmeadow Apartments on Peeler Road.

Multiple residents said they heard around five or six gunshots coming from the backyard of the complex near one of the apartment buildings. When officers checked behind the building, they saw multiple bullet holes in the stairwell. No one was injured.

Surveillance video from the complex showed a vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot and a man walking toward where the shooting happened. The vehicle was seen leaving the complex through the back gate onto Peeler Street.

Almost three hours later, officers patrolling the area of the 1400 block of South College Street heard approximately five shots fired. However, they did not find any shell casings or a crime scene.

Police said 15 minutes later, officers stopped a maroon Honda with a temporary tag and a gas-powered mini-bike hanging out of the trunk at East Ripley and Hope Street. The driver, Isca Johnson of Brownsville, sped away during the traffic stop while dragging an officer several feet before he freed himself.

While the driver fled, the mini-bike fell out of the car and officers recovered the bike. Officers found Johnson and the vehicle at the Quality Inn Hotel around 1 a.m.

Johnson, who was in possession of various narcotics at the time, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, evading arrest, improper display of license plate, possession of marijuana with intent to resale, and possession of schedule IV narcotics (Xanex pills).

The next day, a woman told police she noticed her son’s mini-bike was stolen when she came home from work and there were multiple bullet holes in front of her home on South College Street.

Surveillance video captured Johnson going into her carport with a gun, taking the mini-bike, and shooting at the house around 11:15 p.m. the day before. Police said her son was home during the incident but he didn’t report it because he was afraid.

When detectives asked Johnson about the incident, he stated that he did not remember any of the incidents.

Johnson was additionally charged with six counts of aggravated assault, six counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of vandalism, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism theft of property over $1,000 and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police also said Johnson was on federal probation at the time of his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 6, 2023.

Anyone with information about this incident or any additional shootings should contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.