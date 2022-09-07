MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with murder and attempted murder after police say he shot two brothers in the front yard of a house in Hickory Hill, killing one of them.

Mancellous Perry, aka Mancellous Hurt, also faces firearms charges because of a 2013 conviction for aggravated assault, court records show.

On the night of Aug. 19 this year, police say Perry got into an argument that turned physical with brothers Joseph and Jalen Faulkner at a house in the 6000 block of Whisper Valley Drive.

Perry left the scene in his SUV, but quickly returned with a gun and shot both brothers, police said. Joseph Faulkner was pronounced dead on the scene. Jalen Faulkner was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

A third brother told police he was inside the house when he heard a gunshot. He said he looked out the kitchen window and witnessed the shooting.

Perry was later identified in a lineup and taken into custody at 201 Poplar on Tuesday. No bond has been set.