MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with running a “chop shop” after a stolen car part was found on his lot in Frayser.

Police say a woman reported her 2010 Infiniti G37 stolen in December of 2021. The car’s value was estimated at $10,225.

Nearly six months later, on Wednesday, detectives found the engine of the Infiniti at a lot on Whitney Avenue near Dellwood Avenue. Police say detectives found multiple vehicles and parts “in various stages of disrepair” on the lot.

While they checked to see if any of them had also been reported stolen, a man identified as Eric Aldridge approached them and said he was the lessee of the lot and owned the property that was there.

Police say Aldridge was detained on the scene and later questioned, where he reportedly gave a statement reiterating that he was the lessee of the lot.

Memphis Police did not say whether Aldridge admitted to stealing the Infiniti.

Aldridge has been charged with prohibited operation/ownership of a chop stop and theft of property worth $10,000 – $60,000.