MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of robbing a woman at an ATM in the airport area last month has now been arrested– but he’s also charged with many other crimes.

Randall Ballard allegedly stole cars, robbed a business and held employees up at gunpoint.

Crime reports involving the suspect date back to January 26, when police say he was found in a stolen car.

On May 13, he was accused of robbing a woman at the ATM. On May 14, he allegedly stole a car that was linked to several robberies.

On May 15, he reportedly held up employees at a Mapco on Jackson Avenue, demanding money from the register.

Last week, we spoke to the woman robbed at the ATM, 67-year-old Gloria Evans. She says the robbery occurred the day before Mother’s Day at Orion Federal Credit Union on Millbranch Road around 5 p.m.

Despite being alert, she still found herself on the other end of a metal barrel. “As I got my money out, the guy just rushed up on me with a gun, and he was saying, ‘Give me the money, give me the money.’ He was all up on me,” said Evans.

An anonymous tipster called CrimeStoppers and said Randall Ballard was responsible.

Ballard is set to appear in court Wednesday on the following charges: two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of theft of property, evading arrest, possession of a firearm/commission of a felony and two counts of reckless driving.