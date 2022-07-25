MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was arrested July 12 for a theft at the Four Points by Sheraton located on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis.

Tommie Anderson, 44, has been charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property $2,500-$5,000.

At 1:30 a.m. July 10, police say the victim and his family woke up in their hotel room at the Four Points by Sheraton and saw a man at the foot of their bed.

After the victim’s wife screamed, Anderson fled with a purse, wallet, laptop bag and other items belonging to the victims.

Anderson has been identified in another case where he has been charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500.