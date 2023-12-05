MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was taken into custody for allegedly holding a gas station employee at gunpoint and stealing $600 and two doughnuts.

Monday, Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Exxon on South Third Street. A suspect, later identified as Kelen Jones, walked into the store and pulled a gun on the clerk, demanding money.

Jones reportedly handed the worker a plastic bag, and the worker filled it with about $600 from the register.

Kelen Jones

Before leaving the store on foot, Jones grabbed two doughnuts from the shelf, police say.

A little after 3 a.m., officers found Jones at McCain Road and Lilian Drive, and he began to run. Once caught, the gun, $367 in a plastic bag and two doughnuts were found on him.

The gun was reported stolen from a vehicle burglary in 2022.

Kelen Jones is charged with Evading Arrest, Theft of a Firearm Less Than $2,500 and Aggravated Robbery. He is set to appear in court Tuesday.