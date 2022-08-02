MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he raped a 1-year-old child.

According to an affidavit, on July 19, a witness told police 21-year-old Karlos Thomas took the child into the back bedroom of a home.

When she entered the room shortly after, she reportedly saw Thomas performing oral sex on the child.

Police say Thomas later admitted to performing the sexual act on the victim.

Thomas has been charged with aggravated rape of a child. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and has a court date Wednesday.