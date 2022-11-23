MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church.

Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping.

Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday and booked into jail Tuesday. The charges are dated April 6 of this year. Perry is out of jail after posting a $100,000 bond, according to Shelby County jail information.

East Shelby Church of Christ on Mayfield Road in Collierville released a statement confirming Perry’s arrest is connected to an incident involving a minor that was reported to church authorities.

“East Shelby Church of Christ has learned that Adam Perry was recently arrested and charged in connection with an incident involving a minor at our church. We became aware of the situation after the minor’s family reported it to us, and, subsequently, reported it to the authorities. We are alarmed and saddened by this situation. Since learning of the incident, the church has fully cooperated with law enforcement in their investigation and honored their request not to interfere with, or comment on, the investigation. We have continued our ever-vigilant efforts to enhance security measures. We are concerned for all families involved and have extended to them our love and our prayers. We are praying for the truth to be revealed by God in the coming days.”

The church did not specify whether Perry was involved with the church, either as an employee or member.