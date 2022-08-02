MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrest a man they say raped a young girl.

Freddie Cooper, 38, is charged with aggravated statutory rape.

Police found out about the alleged incident after the victim’s grandmother took her to the hospital for severe stomach pain and discovered the teen was pregnant.

Shortly after, police say the victim gave birth.

The victim told investigators that she had been in a sexual relationship with cooper and he was the father of her baby.

Police did not release the victim’s exact age but the crime report states that Cooper and the victim have an age gap of 22 years and 9 months.

Cooper was taken into custody where he admitted to police he had sex with the underage teen.