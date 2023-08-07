MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man known to neighbors as “Ratchet” was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting at a South Memphis apartment complex.

Jonathan Norman was shot Aug. 4 in the Hillview Apartments. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and died the next day.

A witness told police they saw an unknown man shoot Norman several times, then run away. Another neighbor said he heard a man in the complex known as Ratchet threaten to shoot Norman’s girlfriend.

A third witness said they’d found Norman just before he died, and Norman told the witness that Ratchet shot him, according to a report.

Police connected the dots and tracked down Willie Hopson, who lives in the complex.

Hopson, 29, was booked into jail Sunday. No bond has been set.