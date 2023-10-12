MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly road rage shooting in July led to the arrest of a man Thursday after Memphis Police tracked him down with the help of a license plate reader.

Rozell Hughes, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, plus previous charges from unrelated cases.

Police say at 12:45 a.m. July 20, three people were riding in a Toyota Corolla when they were involved in a road-rage incident involving a man and woman in a Nissan Altima.

Someone in the Altima fired several shots at the passengers in the Corolla, hitting one man in the head.

Javeon Bowden, the man who was struck by gunfire, died at Methodist South Hospital.

Court records do not specify where in Memphis the shooting took place, but say investigators were able to use several license plate readers in the area to trace the car to Monteyshia Davis.

Davis told police she was driving the Nissan Altima and identifed her boyfirend, Hughes, as the person who fired the shots.

Davis faces misdemeanor traffic violations in the incident.