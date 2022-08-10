MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that left one person dead in Frayser earlier this year.

Lazaraeo Reid, who police say is also known as Cowboy, was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Lenwood Jones.

Back in March, police responded to a deadly shooting at the Ridgecrest Apartments located on 2532 Woodcliff Drive in Frayser where they located Jones lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jones was taken to Regional One where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that Reid and Jones were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

Reid was taken into custody on Monday.

No bond information has been released at this time.