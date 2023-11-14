MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in Orange Mound back in September.

Brandon Bailey, 42, is now charged with second-degree murder and is being held on $750,000 bond.

Brandon Bailey

On Tuesday, September 5 around 12:48 a.m., Memphis Police responded to the 740 block of Bey Street regarding a shooting. A man stated his cousin had been shot and was lying in the bushes.

That is when officers found a man lying on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Brandon Bailey was developed as a suspect during the investigation after receiving several Crime Stopper tips.

On November 7, investigators also say they received video footage of the shooting incident. The witness gave a statement about the video and was able to positively identify Christopher Harrell as the victim and Brandon Bailey as the shooter.

Police say Harrell and Bailey had a verbal argument before the shooting took place.

Bailey’s next court appearance is scheduled for November, 15 at 9 a.m.