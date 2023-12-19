MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting that killed a man last Thursday in Southwest Memphis.

22-year-old Shamar Walls is charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held on a $250,200 bond.

Shamar Walls

On December 14 around 6:46 p.m., officers say they responded to an aggravated assault involving a firearm discharge on Soapstone Drive. A man was found at the home suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have identified him as Terreon Monger.

According to Memphis Police, a witness stated that it started when she and Monger arrived at her house on Soapstone Drive and saw Walls there with a child.

As they all went into the house, Monger and Walls reportedly got into an argument that turned into a physical fight.

Police say during the fight, Walls pulled out a handgun and shot Monger multiple times in the chest before leaving.

Walls was positively identified in a six-person lineup as the man responsible for shooting and killing Monger. He was then arrested.

Shamar Walls is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

In May 2023 Walls was charged with driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, and reckless driving.