MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for the deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis on Sunday.

Joshua Wilson, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Memphis Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m.

The victim who was later identified as Matthew Harper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson was identified as the murder suspect during a six-person lineup.

No bond information for Wilson has been released at this time.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.