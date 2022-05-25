MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from over the weekend.

Police say Dequinton Smith shot and killed a man Saturday night in Frayser.

Detectives were called out to the 300 block of Ladue Street, where they found a man shot and killed inside a car.

Witnesses saw Smith get into a vehicle shortly after the shooting, and crime cameras showed the vehicle witnesses described in the area when the attack happened.

Smith was booked into 201 Poplar and charged with first-degree murder.

Smith will have his first court appearance Wednesday.