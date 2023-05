MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted for a deadly carjacking in Whitehaven.

Jamar Tanner, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, carjacking and theft of property.

Police say a 39-year-old man was carjacked and shot at the Faronia Square Townhomes on March 15. The victim died at the hospital.

Police say two masked suspects fled the scene in the victim’s Dodge Charger.

They did not say how Tanner was connected to the crime.