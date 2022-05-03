MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A New Albany, Mississippi man was charged with murder after a man’s body was found on an Alcorn County road over the weekend.

Courtland Alexander Bradley, 25, was charged in the death of Quantavis T. Fernando, 22, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Fernando’s body was found Sunday on County Road 182 in the Hopewell community. A driver discovered the body and called the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office around 4:15 a.m.

Investigators said they received information linking Bradley to the crime scene and victim Monday.

As they were gathering an arrest warrant, they discovered that Bradley was being held in the Union County Jail on unrelated charges. They contacted the Union County Sheriff’s office and placed a hold on the suspect.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators in locating the vehicle that was allegedly used in the murder.

On May 3, investigators searched the vehicle, a 2013 black Volkswagen Jetta, and discovered evidence linking it to the crime.

Bradley was taken to the Alcorn County Jail and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also has a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and other charges or arrests are possible.