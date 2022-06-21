MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Helena-West Helena Police Department responded to a domestic situation on June 20 after receiving reports that a man had threatened to kill multiple people inside a home and kidnapped his girlfriend.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department were informed that 21-year-old Kylen Barksdale had threatened to kill multiple people in a home, kidnapped his girlfriend and fled the scene in her vehicle.

After a high-speed chase, police said the vehicle stalled on MLK Drive near Wangle Street. Barksdale was taken into custody and his girlfriend was rescued without injury.

Kyle Barksdale has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, and fleeing.

Barksdale’s bond was set at $150,000 and his next court appearance is set for July 11, 2022.