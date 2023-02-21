MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody after Memphis Police say he ate two bags of chips that someone had stolen from a convenience store.

According to reports, on February 9, a man got into an argument with a store clerk in Parkway Village because she wouldn’t sell him beer. The man then took an entire display of chips and put them into his car.

While walking with the display, several bags of chips fell on the ground, MPD says. The clerk had followed the man out of the store.

After the suspect drove off, another man, Joseph Braswell, picked up two bags that had fallen. The chips were valued at $4.98, police say.

Minutes later, officers found Braswell with crumbs on his face. Police reviewed video footage and concluded that Braswell was aware of the theft.

Braswell was charged with theft of merchandise less than $1,000. He is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.