MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man Tuesday who is accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman in December.

Officers responded to a shooting call on the 3800 block of Ford Road in Southwest Memphis on Dec. 3, 2021. When they arrived, police found one woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nakia Jackson, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

One count is for the woman; the other is for her unborn baby she was carrying, police said.

Jackson also is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

