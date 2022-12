MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is facing charges after a 55-year-old man died in a house fire in West Helena, Arkansas.

Police say firefighters responded to the fire on North 12th Street around 6:30 Monday morning. The victim, Darius Holmes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later received information that 23-year-old Austin Liston was involved in starting the fire.

Liston was arrested Tuesday and charged with capital murder and arson. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.