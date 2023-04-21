MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly broke into multiple cars at a local business, Collierville Police say.

The incident happened on March 18 between 2:50 a.m. and 4:07 a.m. According to CPD, they received multiple tips to help them identify the suspect.

Image via Collierville Police Department Twitter

Friday, police announced that Wesley Anthony was identified and captured. He has been charged with seven counts of Auto Burglary, Commercial Burglary, two counts of Theft and a Criminal Attempt of Auto Theft.

Anthony’s bond is set at $54,000.

Collierville Police says the business did not want to be named.