MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 50-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to rape a child.

According to police, a woman told officers she witnessed Michael Hardimon attempt to rape a girl. Police say Hardimon threatened the woman and she was so scared and didn’t know what to do.

At one point, police say the woman attempted to run out of the apartment but Hardimon grabbed her by the arm.

The woman eventually went to a neighbor’s apartment, banged on the door and begged them to call police.

The victim told officers Hardimon attempted to rape her, but she kept fighting with him.

Hardimon has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and attempted rape of a child.

He is due in court on April 1.