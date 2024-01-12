MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in a South Memphis shooting last year that left a man and a woman injured.

Rashad Childs, 26, is charged with two counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and two counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Rashad Childs

On June 6, 2023, at 11 a.m., officers said they responded to 534 Lucy Avenue regarding a shooting. They found a man and a woman on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

MPD says that several other apartments in the complex were struck by gunfire with residents inside.

The victims stated that the neighbors in apartment 1 were arguing with each other when they asked them to “keep it down.”

That is when the neighbors and the victims got into an argument. One of the neighbors, later identified as Rashad Childs, grabbed his gun from the car and threatened to shoot both victims if they didn’t go back into their apartment.

According to reports, Childs began to shoot, hitting both the victims multiple times. The female victim’s three children were inside her apartment when she was running for cover.

Investigators say a total of eight victims were inside the different apartments which were struck by gunfire.

The victims were shown a photo lineup and positively identified Childs as the person responsible for shooting them.

Rashad Childs is held on a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 23.