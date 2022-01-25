TRENTON, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to a house fire in Trenton where an adult and two juveniles were inside, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

TBI agents joined the Gibson County Fire Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning to investigate the fire along Old Jackson Road.

According to TBI, investigators developed information leading to Jarmaland Marsh as the person responsible for the fire.

Marsh was booked into the Gibson County Jail on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated arson. His bond is set at $500,000.