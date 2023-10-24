MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made after an 85-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of thousands of dollars outside of a convenience store on Lamar Avenue last week.

Memphis Police say that the suspect Brandon Jones, 30, is charged with robbery, identity theft, forgery, theft of merchandise, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell, evading arrest, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of a firearm.

Brandon Jones

On October 19 at 2 p.m., officers say that they responded to the Marathon Gas Station in the airport area where an 85-year-old man stated he was robbed.

Video footage shows Jones wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans as he follows the victim out of the store. Jones then blocks the victim from getting in his car, grabs him, and forces him against the car.

A suspect assaulted and robbed an 85-year-old man of $4,500 (Memphis Police Department)

Police say the suspect left the scene in a green four-door Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage (Memphis Police Department)

Police say that Jones “forcibly” ripped $5,500 from the victim’s jacket (earlier reports said it was $4,500).

Investigators say they received several CrimeStoppers tips that identified Jones in the video attacking and robbing the man.

On October 22, the victim was able to positively identify Brandon Jones in a six-person photo lineup as the person responsible.

Jones is being held on a $146,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.