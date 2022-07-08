MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with animal cruelty after police say he left his dogs locked in kennels for months without adequate food or water.

One of the dogs was found barely breathing in a kennel filled with vomit. That animal had to be euthanized.

Deandre Dandridge told officers he was unable to care for the dogs properly because he’d recently been shot. WREG reported in June that Dandridge was shot seven times, allegedly by his brother-in-law during an argument at a family gathering that began over chicken.

When officers arrived at Dandridge’s North Memphis residence on Woodlawn Ave just before 4 p.m. Thursday, they say they observed two dogs contained inside two metal kennels without shelter.

An animal control officer stated the dogs were covered in ticks, malnourished, and had been without water.

Dandridge also told police that the dogs had been locked in the kennels for at least two months.

He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.